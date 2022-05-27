Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Nathan Gassama signs in Cholet!

Date:

Trained at FC Nantes (U17, then U19 Nationals, plus reserve) and passed through the reserve of ESTAC, Nathan Gassama will give new impetus to his career. This solid central defender from the Paris region and now 21 years old has joined SO Cholet, which plays in National.

Asked by the official SOC website, the Franco-Malian justified his choice: “I am very happy to join SO Cholet, I already knew the club when I was training in Nantes. Today, Cholet is one of the good National clubs for me. After having played with the reserve team of Nantes and Troyes, joining the SOC is the logical continuation of my career. Joining the National Championship is a progression, I’m moving forward step by step.

Previous articleTransfer market: the call of the foot of Clément Grenier to OL

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Transfer market: the call of the foot of Clément Grenier to OL

kenyan -
At the end of the contract on June 30,...

LdC, Liverpool-Real: Trent Alexander-Arnold launches the shock!

kenyan -
Present at a press conference before meeting Real...

A political threat or just unlucky

kenyan -
The rise, fall and attempted come back of...

Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard dreams of Luis Suarez

kenyan -
A magical duo soon to be reformed? ...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Transfer market: the call of the foot of Clément Grenier to OL

football 0
At the end of the contract on June 30,...

LdC, Liverpool-Real: Trent Alexander-Arnold launches the shock!

football 0
Present at a press conference before meeting Real...

A political threat or just unlucky

News 0
The rise, fall and attempted come back of...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.