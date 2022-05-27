Nathan Gassama signs in Cholet!

Trained at FC Nantes (U17, then U19 Nationals, plus reserve) and passed through the reserve of ESTAC, Nathan Gassama will give new impetus to his career. This solid central defender from the Paris region and now 21 years old has joined SO Cholet, which plays in National.

Asked by the official SOC website, the Franco-Malian justified his choice: “I am very happy to join SO Cholet, I already knew the club when I was training in Nantes. Today, Cholet is one of the good National clubs for me. After having played with the reserve team of Nantes and Troyes, joining the SOC is the logical continuation of my career. Joining the National Championship is a progression, I’m moving forward step by step.