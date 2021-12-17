Nations League: Argentina and Brazil included from 2024

After Portugal in 2019 and France last October, the League of Nations could soon be won by … Brazil or Argentina. While the draw for the group phase of the next edition was carried out last Thursday with in particular a rather satisfactory group for the Blues, the competition will undergo a notable change from 2024, as explained by the vice-president. of UEFA.

“This is the last UEFA Nations League in this format. We had a meeting with CONMEBOL, the confederation of South American countries. From 2024, teams from this continent will join the competition. Up to 22 teams will play in League A, in which 16 teams are currently competing ”, explained UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek. The six best ranked teams (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Chile) would therefore join League A. Paraguay, Ecuador, Venezuela and Bolivia would join League B. A new format that should not lighten the calendar…