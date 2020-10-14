Nations League: England loses at home, Italy held in check and Portugal hits Sweden

The League of Nations offered us several beautiful posters this evening. And if the Italians did not know how to get rid of the Batavians, the English lost at home while Portugal easily won against Sweden.

This new round of the Nations League offered us a very busy program this Wednesday evening with no less than 40 matches on the program. In addition to the match of the France team, French eyes were on the match between Portugal and Sweden. Already victorious in Scandinavia, the Lusitanians did not tremble at home. Despite the absence of star Cristiano Ronaldo (positive for covid-19), the reigning European champions won 3 goals to 0 thanks to achievements signed by Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota (doubled). What allow them to keep the head of Group 3 in front of the Blues.

Group 1 also offered us a classic of European football between Italy and the Netherlands. Leaders before the start of the matches, the Nazionale thought they had done the hard part by opening the scoring by Lorenzo Pellegrini. But in the end, Donny van de Beek allowed the Batavians to pick up the score and maintain their selection still in the race for qualification.

Disillusionment for England

Because the big winner of this draw is Poland. Thanks to its nice 3-0 success against Bosnia, the formation of Robert Lewandowski, author of a double this evening, steals the head of the group to Italy (7 points against 6 and 5 for Holland). We are now in pool 2 where a mano a mano between Belgium and England was announced for the gain of first place. Winners of the Red Devils (2-1) a few days ago, the Three Lions thought they had done the hard part.

In the end, it was a disaster scenario that took place tonight at Wembley against Denmark. Harry Maguire was sent off in the 30th minute, Walker conceded a penalty five minutes later and Christian Eriksen changed the sentence. Defeated at home (0-1), the English lost all the benefit of their success against the Belgians. the latter have also managed to make up for it by winning 2-1 in Iceland (doubled by Romelu Lukaku). Result: the Red Devils are first (9 points), two units ahead of Denmark and England.

The results of the evening:

League A

Group 1

Italy – Netherlands: 1-1

Poland – Bosnia: 3-0

Group 2

England – Denmark : 0-1

: 0-1 Iceland – Belgium : 1-2

Group 3

Croatia – France : 1-2

: 1-2 Portugal – Sweden: 3-0

League B

Group 1

Norway – Northern Ireland: 1-0

– Northern Ireland: 1-0 Romania – Austria : 0-1

Group 2

Scotland – Czech Republic: 1-0

– Czech Republic: 1-0 Slovakia – Israel : 2-3

Group 3

Russia – Hungary: 0-0

Turkey – Serbia: 2-2

Group 4

Finland – Eire: 1-0

– Eire: 1-0 Bulgaria – Wales : 0-1

League C

Group 2

Estonia – Armenia: 1-1

North Macedonia – Georgia: 1-1

Group 3

Greece – Kosovo: 0-0

Moldova – Slovenia : 0-4

Group 4

Lithuania – Albania: 0-0

Belarus – Kazakhstan: 2-0