Home Sports football Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne forfeit against Iceland
Sportsfootball

Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne forfeit against Iceland

By kenyan

A hellish pace. Between the crazy intensity of the Premier League and the repetition of matches (3 international matches in 2 weeks), it is sometimes difficult to keep pace for some players. Like Kevin De Bruyne, who denounced this stifling calendar a few days ago.

The Manchester City and Belgium playmaker, exhausted, is forfeited for the Nations League match against Iceland. “He went back to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough ”, simply declared the Belgian Federation. Already against England on Sunday (1-2), he was on the bench, replaced by Yari Verschaeren, young player from Anderlecht.

Related news

football

Sassuolo gets his hands on two youngsters from US Colomiers

kenyan -
Eighth in Serie A during the 2019-2020 financial year, US Sassuolo Calcio has started well this season with two wins and a draw in...
Read more
football

Dejan Kulusevski gives leads to upset Cristiano Ronaldo

kenyan -
Dejan Kulusevski (20) is a newcomer to Juventus but his first stockings are full of promise (2 appearances in Serie A, 1 goal). ...
Read more
football

Rennes-ASSE: one of M’Baye Niang’s agents gives his version

kenyan -
Eager to leave Rennes, M'Baye Niang was expected in Saint-Etienne before his loan failed. The reason given is the intervention of the two...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke