Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne forfeit against Iceland

A hellish pace. Between the crazy intensity of the Premier League and the repetition of matches (3 international matches in 2 weeks), it is sometimes difficult to keep pace for some players. Like Kevin De Bruyne, who denounced this stifling calendar a few days ago.

The Manchester City and Belgium playmaker, exhausted, is forfeited for the Nations League match against Iceland. “He went back to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough ”, simply declared the Belgian Federation. Already against England on Sunday (1-2), he was on the bench, replaced by Yari Verschaeren, young player from Anderlecht.