Nations League: Romania – Norway has been canceled

Mirel Radoi, the coach of Romania, will not need a sniper to stop Erling Braut Håland, the Covid-19 took care of it for him. Indeed, while Romania and Norway were to meet today on behalf of the 5th day of the Nations League group stage, the Norwegian authorities have decided to block the flight of the selection for Bucharest.

A decision that comes following the positive case of Galatasaray’s right side, Omar Elabdellaoui. The match was therefore canceled by UEFA.. The game could be rescheduled or given a 3-0 win for Romania if Norway is held responsible for the cancellation. If, on the other hand, Norway is not targeted and the meeting cannot be postponed, the result could be defined via a draw. In this group 1 of League B of the Nations League, Norway (9 points) could let Austria slip away, which is ahead of them with the particular difference.