Nations League: the Netherlands start well against Poland, Italy stalls against Bosnia

The Netherlands start this League of Nations with a logical but short victory over Poland 1-0. In the same pool, Bosnia managed to hang Italy 1-1 at home.

The League of Nations has resumed its rights for a new edition. It was Group 1 of League A that was of primary interest tonight. Without Ronald Koeman on his sidelines since the latter left to lead Barça, the Netherlands are now coached by Dwight Lodeweges. With Van Dijk, De Jong, Wijnaldum and Depay, they received Poland, deprived of Lewandowski, left to rest for this international break. Without its leader, Poland was no match. She resisted the scoreboard for a long time but suffered the Oranje domination in the game between this strike from Promes (20th) and especially this post found by De Jong on a magnificent opening over the defense of Depay (45th).

The evening visitors responded all the same with this meager but sharp opportunity from Piatek which forced Cillessen to intervene (33rd). This was not enough and in the second half, the Dutch finally managed to achieve their domination. Led by a Memphis Depay more and more at ease as and when this meeting, they found the loophole. Because if Szczesny defeated the Lyonnais (58th), he bowed on this handing-over by Hateboer for Bergwijn after this beautiful cross from De Jong (1-0, 60th). This little one was enough for the locals despite an end of meeting not always controlled.

Italy fails to beat Bosnia

At the same time, Mancini’s Italy welcomed Bosnia, which they had already beaten twice in qualifying for Euro 2020. Favorite, Squadra Azzurra received their evening opponent in a 4-3-3 but n did not particularly shine. However, she generally mastered the rhythm of the meeting before being surprised by this goal from Dzeko (0-1, 57th). Sensi quickly equalized (1-1, 67th) but Italy displayed its limits at the moment and started this Nations League with a small underperformance with a 1-1 draw. Bosnia is confidently preparing its semi-final against Northern Ireland (October 8).

There were other matches tonight like Austria’s victorious trip to Norway. The visitors ended up winning 2-1 in Scandinavia, despite Halaland’s first goal in the A, and made a good start to the campaign in this group 1 of League B. In parallel, Romania saw the Northern Ireland come back at the end of the game 1-1. In Group 2 this time, Scotland failed to beat Israel and had to settle for a 1-1 draw, while the Czech Republic went to win at neighbor Slovakia 3-1. Finally in Group 4 of League C, Kazakhstan and Albania respectively beat Lithuania and Belarus 2-0.

the evening results:

League A

Group 1:

Italy 1 – 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sensi (67th); Dzeko (57th)

Netherlands 1 – 0 Poland: Bergwijn (60th)

League B

Group 1:

Norway 1 – 2 Austria : Haaland (66th); Gregoritsch (35th), Sabitzer (sp 54th)

Romania 1 – 1 Northern Ireland: Puscas (25th); Whyte (86th)

Group 2:

Scotland 1 – 1 Israel: Christie (sp 45th); Zahavi (73rd)

Slovakia 1 – 3 Czech republic : Schranz (88th); Coufal (48th), Dockal (sp 53rd), Krmencik (86th)

League C

Group 4:

Lithuania 0 – 2 Kazakhstan : Zainutdinov (3rd), Kuat (86th)

Belarus 0 – 2 Albania : Cikalleshi (23rd), Bare (78th)