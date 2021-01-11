Nemanja Radonjic refuses to leave OM in January

Announced as one of the players that Pablo Longoria wishes to sell or lend during this month of January, Nemanja Radoonjic has other plans in mind. For him, it is certain, he will stay at OM until the end of the season.

Olympique de Marseille is active in the winter transfer window, with the aim of recruiting a right side (Pol Lirola is on track) and a striker to replace and even compete with Benedetto. But we will also have to sell, or at least sell players to finance all this. As explained Provence this morning, Nemanja Radonjic is clearly one of the players that Pablo Longoria, head of football, is trying to get out of the Marseille club.

As we have relayed to you, the Italian club of Sassuolo would be interested in the Serbian international who has just made two consecutive starts with OM. But what is the point of view of the principal concerned? Two days before the Champions Trophy against PSG, the winger was present at a press conference, a rare thing since his arrival in Marseille. And he was quickly questioned about his future.

Radonjic clearly does not feel concerned by a departure in January

“Honestly, I don’t know what to answer you. I don’t know anything about this point. I have not had any contact with other clubs. What I know is that I will stay at OM until the end of the season ”, he announced. Relaunched on the interest of Italian clubs, he once again asserted his position with force. “Again, I don’t know anything about the subject, I haven’t been told anything. What I know, I saw it on the internet. I repeat, I want to stay at OM until the summer. I am very happy that the coach gave me a few minutes of play. “

Nemanja Radonjic therefore seems ready to thwart Pablo Longoria’s plans. Will he really be able to? If Kevin Strootman is on the right track to join Genoa, the other starting solutions do not appear so numerous and OM will not have to leave too much to continue playing at the top of the table. Very irregular, Radonjic hopes to continue to scratch playing time, as in the last two meetings, until the end of the season.