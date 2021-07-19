Netherlands: players do not want Louis van Gaal’s return

Eliminated by the Czech Republic (2-0) in the round of 16 of Euro 2020, the Netherlands did not meet the expectations placed on them. A disillusion that paid the price for Frank de Boer, dismissed a few days after this defeat. The Dutch federation (KNVB) is therefore looking for a new coach, and it is Louis van Gaal (69) who could make his return to the head of the Oranjes.

After leading the selection from 2000 to 2001 and between 2012 and 2014, this would therefore be his third experience on the Dutch bench. But not everyone looks very favorably on this possibility. AS says several players have expressed their displeasure, including Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, who would have preferred former Chelsea assistant coach Henk ten Cate to take over. A wish it seems ignored by the Dutch Federation.