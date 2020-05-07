Home Sports News football Netherlands: Ronald Koeman gives his news
Sports Newsfootball

Netherlands: Ronald Koeman gives his news

By kenyan

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was rushed to hospital on Sunday with heart problems. The 57-year-old was quickly taken into care at the Amsterdam Medical Centre and was put out of harm’s way. The former legend of FC Barcelonne and Ajax Amsterdam took the helm of the Oranjes on 6 February 2018, replacing Dick Advocaat, and led them to the finals of Euro 2020 (finally postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak).

While the football world had been at his bedside, the Dutch coach published a short missive on the website of the Federation of the Netherlands, as a thank you. “Last weekend was a bit of a rough one. For me, of course, but especially for my family and friends. Fortunately, the CMA doctors quickly and wonderfully helped me, which I am very grateful for. The messages of support I received were fantastic. From the world of football but also to unknown people. It helped me a lot and I’d like to thank everyone! Today I feel healthy, like a fish in the water”, wrote Ronald Koeman.

Previous articleAt least 10 people arrested in Venezuela for reporting on covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Anthony Lopes still finds it hard to believe that OL will not play in the European Cup in 2020-2021

kenyan -
Confined at home like everyone else, Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Anthony Lopes gave an interview to OLTV Thursday night. Asked about many...
Read more
football

OM: Valère Germain looking forward to playing champions league

kenyan -
Following the decision of the Professional Football League, Olympique de Marseille finished this season 2019-2020 in second place. As a result, the...
Read more
football

What happens to Federico Macheda?

kenyan -
A status of hope that over the years has turned into a flop. More than a decade after being revealed at Manchester United,...
Read more
15,604FansLike
3,448FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

“Police impersonator” Joshua Waiganjo arrested,see why

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Fake policeman’ Joshua Waiganjo was on Wednesday night arrested for defying curfew orders set to help combat the spread of Covid-19. Waiganjo shocked Kenyans in...
Read more

CBK to amend law to regulate exploitative digital lending

Business news Erick Flavour -
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has commenced the process of amending a law to regulate rogue and exploitative digital mobile lending. CBK Governor Patrick...
Read more

He is not a milking machine – Angry Hot 96 presenter Annitah Raey calls out women who demand child support

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial Hot 96 radio show host Annitah Raey has come out to bash Kenyan women who have been using their children as leverage to...
Read more

Mathare residents demonstrate cessation of movement in Eastleigh

News Connie Mukenyi -
Mathare residents took to the streets to demonstrate protesting against the new cessation of movement in Eastleigh. This protest comes a day after the health...
Read more

Eric Omondi discloses who he is dating between Jacky Maribe and Chantal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial comedian Eric Omondi has finally shed light on the darkness surrounding his love life with Jacky Maribe and Chantal. Many are always left...
Read more

North Eastern leaders blast Magoha over virtual learning

County News Erick Flavour -
A section of leaders from the North-Eastern Region dismissed assertions by Education CS George Magoha that online learning is underway across the country. The Economic...
Read more

Education PS Kipsang warns Babu Owino over conducting online revision sessions with KSCE students

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has warned Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino that he is committing a crime by conducting online revision...
Read more

New innovation to be used in fighting locust invasion

News Stanley Kasee -
New technology has been set to play a significant role in the fight against locust invasion in the country. The elocust3platform, a technology that is...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke