Netherlands: Ronald Koeman gives his news

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was rushed to hospital on Sunday with heart problems. The 57-year-old was quickly taken into care at the Amsterdam Medical Centre and was put out of harm’s way. The former legend of FC Barcelonne and Ajax Amsterdam took the helm of the Oranjes on 6 February 2018, replacing Dick Advocaat, and led them to the finals of Euro 2020 (finally postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak).

While the football world had been at his bedside, the Dutch coach published a short missive on the website of the Federation of the Netherlands, as a thank you. “Last weekend was a bit of a rough one. For me, of course, but especially for my family and friends. Fortunately, the CMA doctors quickly and wonderfully helped me, which I am very grateful for. The messages of support I received were fantastic. From the world of football but also to unknown people. It helped me a lot and I’d like to thank everyone! Today I feel healthy, like a fish in the water”, wrote Ronald Koeman.