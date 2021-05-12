Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk confirms he will not participate in the Euro

Injured since last October, Virgil van Dijk confirmed through an interview for the Liverpool official website that he will not play the Euro with the Netherlands this summer. Affected by cruciate ligaments, the Reds defender said he wanted to focus on the next season with the English club, hoping to be able to participate in the pre-season with his teammates.

“I made a decision that I had to take: would I participate in the Euro, yes or no? With everything that is going on, I have the feeling that physically, it is the right decision not to go to the Euro and to start my last phase of rehabilitation during the offseason. So I’m going to focus on the pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m obviously very disappointed to miss the Euro, to miss the European Championship and to lead my own country there, but things turned out the way they did and I have to accept it – we all have to accept it. accept. I think the decision not to go is the right one in the grand scheme of things. It’s difficult, but I’m at peace with it. “