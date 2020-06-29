Never again PSG: Why Meunier waives the Champions League

From Wednesday, Thomas Meunier will officially be a Borussia Dortmund player. It was negotiated behind the scenes whether the Belgian would still play for PSG in the Champions League tournament. Ultimately, the idea obviously fails because of the money.

Paris Saint Germain has been preparing for the Champions League blitz tournament, which will take place in Lisbon in August, in the fashionable Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier, whose contracts expire tomorrow, are no longer part of the team.

Meunier exchanges the Parisian suburb for the Westphalian Brackel. As the ‘L’Équipe’ and ‘Le Parisien’ report, PSG would have liked to postpone the Belgian move by two months.

Accordingly, discussions took place between the two clubs as to whether Meunier would extend his engagement to August or, to be more precise, be lent back for that time. As in the case of Timo Werner, this project is hampered by financial hurdles, among other things.

PSG does not want to pay money

According to the two French newspapers, PSG does not want to transfer a loan fee to BVB. Even though Hans-Joachim Watzke has already announced that there could be agreement, there is also the higher amount of money that Meunier is reported to earn in Dortmund. In addition, horrendous expenses for insurance, which comes into play if the right-back should injure himself in the Champions League or the two remaining French national cup matches.

“He had a break so long that his vacation was hanging on his neck. He is rested and could join us after the Champions League games. “, Watzke said on Sunday in the ‘Sport1’ double pass that contrary to reports, Meunier would not rule out a short return to Paris. Because of the financial concerns, the chances are almost zero.