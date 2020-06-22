Home Sports News football Neville no longer trusts De Gea: "Since the World Cup is not...
Neville no longer trusts De Gea: “Since the World Cup is not the same”

By kenyan

The United criticiseed him on his podcast for his ruling against Berjwin at Tottenham-Manchester United. Roy Keane was also tough on the goalkeeper.

David De Gea did not have his best day on football’s return to England in his match against Tottenham. The Spaniard was a little slack to stop a Berwjin shot that was the only one of the Spurs. Then, he was instrumental with a stop to Son that prevented Mourinho’s from getting ahead of the curve.

Still, he received criticism for this error. The first was Roy Keane and he didn’t skimp on terms. “This doorman makes me sick. I would have fought him at half-time, he would have messed with me and punched him. He’s an international goalkeeper,” he said last Saturday.

The last to join was Gary Neville, who has publicly withdrawn his trust in the Spanish goalkeeper. “He was the only one who could be trusted for the last four years, but he’s not the same. When the shape goes down for six months is a problem but if it stays that way for a year, you worry. When it’s more than two years, it’s more permeally. Something like this happens to De Gea, as he’s making a lot of mistakes. The ones I’d never commit, it was always someone you could trust. It’s got to be the mint. Arms, legs and body are the same. At the 2018 World Cup he had a hard time and doubted himself. Mentally, it’s no longer the same”, recognizes the United ex in his own podcast.

After several seasons as an undisputed starter at Manchester United goal, David De Gea sees a threat on the horizon: Dean Henderson. The goalkeeper on loan at Sheffield, who was only 23, is swaying a remarkable season and the next campaign could stay to try to contest the title at the goal of the red devils.

So far as campaigning, David De Gea has played 33 games in which he has conceded 34 goals and left his goal to zero ten times.

