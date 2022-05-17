New meeting between PSG and Kylian Mbappé

Back from an express tour in Qatar with the rest of the Parisian workforce, Kylian Mbappé has planned to meet the management of PSG in the coming hours, to hear the final arguments. Before deciding.

A big IS bars the front page of the Spanish daily brand this Tuesday. According to the pro-Real newspaper, Kylian Mbappé will join the merengue club at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Iberian media may show their confidence, even their certainties, nothing is decided yet. First, contrary to some information relayed via social networks, no meeting is scheduled today with Real Madrid.

The scenario is even totally different, since it is actually a meeting with PSG which is scheduled for this evening, with another meeting scheduled for tomorrow. The capital club has not yet surrendered and is still trying to reassure the Mbappé clan about the viability of the Parisian project. It is this argument that can hit home with the 23-year-old French international.

The suspense is always present

As already explained, Kylian Mbappé wanted to reach an agreement with the two clubs, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, on the outlines of a contract, before deciding definitively on his destination, thinking above all of the sporting aspect. . But although he announced Sunday evening to have ” nearly “ made his choice, Mbappé has not yet made his decision.

PSG is not yet in agreement with its player on the contours of a contract extension. This offers a slight advantage to Real Madrid for the moment. Paris is still trying to reach an agreement with Mbappé, who, once all the elements are in his possession, will communicate his decision to the clubs. The two teams can therefore always believe in their luck and will wait, feverishly, for the end of the suspense.