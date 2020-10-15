New revelations about Gareth Bale’s deleterious relationship with Zinedine Zidane

Finally far from Real Madrid, where he was placarded, Gareth Bale found Tottenham this summer, where he will now play under the orders of José Mourinho. His Spanish stage finished, the tongues are loosened. Today we learn new revelations about his situation in Madrid. Gareth Bale and Zidane couldn’t stand each other anymore.

“In the end, the only connection between Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid was one of mutual contempt. “ With these words, the very serious British daily The Telegraph, launches hostilities. Returning to Tottenham this summer, after Real Madrid decided to let him go, while keeping a large part of his salary, Gareth Bale finally seems to be able to look back on his football career. In recent months, his name was only mentioned in connection with extra-sporting escapades, he who had been ousted from the merengue workforce by Zinedine Zidane, who nevertheless assured each time he was questioned on the subject, that he had no problem with him.

According to the latest indiscretions of the English press, Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane have always had cordial relations, since 2016 and the arrival of the French coach on the bench. But by the time Bale and Zidane failed to say ‘hello’ to each other again this season when they arrived at Valdebebas training center, it was clear the breakup was over and Bale’s time at the club was over. . It was then that the Spurs, under the aegis of their president, Daniel Lévy, sensed the opportunity. Faced with the interests of Manchester United and Bayern, Tottenham won the bet. A transfer to the air of liberation for Gareth Bale.

An abortive start and training methods that never passed

Gone is the suffocating atmosphere in Madrid, where his relationship with Zidane had turned toxic. A situation that had worsened in July 2019, when Gareth Bale was offered a golden parachute in China. Everything seemed complete. An XXL salary, a dream life for him and his family, his agent, Joshua Barnett, had made the trip to make sure everything was in order. The transfer to Jiangsu Suning was accepted, but Real’s board ultimately decided to cancel it suddenly, when the player claimed a transfer bonus. This episode froze the exchanges between Bale, his club and his coach a little more.

From there, Gareth Bale had only one desire: to leave. For his part, Zidane was equally frustrated at having to have a player in his squad he did not want. If the quarrel intensified day after day, the beginnings of this incompatibility of moods went back a long way. At the first steps of the French coach on the bench of Real Madrid, in 2016. From then on, the two men disagreed on the training methods of Zidane. Bale complained of minor injuries, which he believed were due to the way he was used in training. It was at this time that the French coach took a hold of him.

An unspoken pact to stop playing Gareth Bale

When he left this summer, despite an eloquent record (four Champions Leagues and two Ligas, British top scorer in La Liga history), Gareth Bale had not played more than two consecutive matches with Real Madrid since the start. of the month of September 2019. He had not scored at all since January 22. In the last eight games of the season, he just hadn’t played. Resigned, he had asked not to travel to Manchester for the round of 16 of the Champions League of Real Madrid. I don’t want to travel for miles to sit in the stands. It must be said that the 31-year-old striker had the assurance of not playing.

Around June, a tacit pact had been made that he would never play for the club again. Two options were open to him: stay and hang on for two seasons, hoping for a change of coach; or leave. Zidane was certainly not going to leave the club, as he was set to win La Liga for the first time in three years. The departure was inevitable for Gareth Bale. And finally, Real Madrid pushed in this direction, agreeing to pay more than 50% of the player’s weekly salary to facilitate his departure. On loan for the season, Gareth Bale will try to regain a taste for football in England, where it all began. Far from Zidane.