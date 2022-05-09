Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin reveals where he wants to play

Date:

Interviewed by goal, Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin spoke about his future. The 25-year-old Frenchman, who is with the Magpies until June 2026, explained that he had no intention of leaving his club, even if he admits having had offers from bigger teams.

“To be honest, at the moment I don’t see myself leaving Newcastle. After that, there are a lot of things that can change. Several big clubs have approached me for a future transfer. These are clubs that did not come for me when I was in Nice. Newcastle came at a very important moment in my career. They gave me a lot of confidence. I am a very grateful person. This is why, moreover, even in times when it could be very complicated for the club, like last season, I decided not to leave. I feel good here “, said Saint-Maximin, who has made 34 appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists. The French striker and his teammates will face Manchester City this Sunday (5:30 p.m.).

Previous articleWhy Noël Le Graët is playing a dangerous game with Kylian Mbappé

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Noël Le Graët is playing a dangerous game with Kylian Mbappé

kenyan -
Started more than four years ago, discussions between Kylian...

Colonial-era bomb found in a farm in Murang’a

kenyan -
Detectives are in possession of an 84mm mortar...

AG backs governors in power firm board row with Monica Juma

kenyan -
Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE...

Why employers are not happy with Uhuru

kenyan -
Kenyan employers are not pleased with President Uhuru...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Why Noël Le Graët is playing a dangerous game with Kylian Mbappé

football 0
Started more than four years ago, discussions between Kylian...

Colonial-era bomb found in a farm in Murang’a

News 0
Detectives are in possession of an 84mm mortar...

AG backs governors in power firm board row with Monica Juma

News 0
Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.