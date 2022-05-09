Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin reveals where he wants to play

Interviewed by goal, Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin spoke about his future. The 25-year-old Frenchman, who is with the Magpies until June 2026, explained that he had no intention of leaving his club, even if he admits having had offers from bigger teams.

“To be honest, at the moment I don’t see myself leaving Newcastle. After that, there are a lot of things that can change. Several big clubs have approached me for a future transfer. These are clubs that did not come for me when I was in Nice. Newcastle came at a very important moment in my career. They gave me a lot of confidence. I am a very grateful person. This is why, moreover, even in times when it could be very complicated for the club, like last season, I decided not to leave. I feel good here “, said Saint-Maximin, who has made 34 appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists. The French striker and his teammates will face Manchester City this Sunday (5:30 p.m.).