The Bruno Guimarães file (24 years old) is about to materialize. According to English media, Sky Sports in the lead, Newcastle and Olympique Lyonnais finally agreed on the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.

Amount of the operation: €40 million plus bonuses of around €10 million. Sky Sports finally adds that the Brazilian international, who remained on the bench in Ecuador (1-1), will have his medical examination remotely this Friday.