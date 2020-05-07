Home Sports News football Newcastle prepare a first big move on the Transfer market, Manchester United...
Newcastle prepare a first big move on the Transfer market, Manchester United calms the game for Jadon Sancho

The Red Devils find the price set by Dortmund too high, the new owners of Newcastle want to offer Coutinho to Pochettino, and England want to follow Germany’s example, here is your press review of May 7, 2020.

BVB asks too much for Sancho

In England, the romance between Jadon Sancho and Manchester United may well be postponed. As reported by the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star, Manchester United may have to wait before bringing in the BVB striker. In any case the Red Devils are willing to wait if necessary, in order to bring down the price demanded by Borussia. Dortmund are asking for at least 100 million euros, or about 115 million euros. Too expensive according to United, because the price does not take into account the current context of health crisis. And in this case, Mancunians prefer to wait another 12 months.

Newcastle want Coutinho

On the Spanish side, Philippe Coutinho would have finally found a drop-off point. According to Mundo DeportivoNewcastle would like to bring him in. Indeed, the club, which is the point of having new Saudi takers, first wants to bring Mauricio Pochettino to take the lead of the team. And he already wanted to bring In Coutinho when he was coaching Tottenham. So it would be a nice gift for the future coach, but as the Iberian media reminds us, it will not be given. Because Barca refuse to sell their player, bought at a golden price from Liverpool. Its price is set at a minimum of 100 million euros. Case to follow…

“The Act of Faith of the Germans”

In England, the example of the takeover of the Bundeliga is emulated. The Daily Express speaks of a “German act of faith”, to qualify this announcement. This is very good news for English football, the tabloid explains, and for the plan to take over the Premier League, where it had stopped. And if the British clubs choose not to continue the season, the relegation of the last three would be imposed, as explained by the Daily Mail, in today’s edition. Even if it is not these clubs that are considered the most recalcitrant against this proposed takeover.

