Newcastle: Steve Bruce wants Hamza Choudhury!

After the defeat (2-1) of his team against Leicester this weekend, Steve Bruce took stock of the winter transfer window. The England manager is said to be keen to strengthen himself in midfield and would appreciate the profile of Leicester’s young English midfielder Hamza Choudhury to help his 15th Premier League side.

Lacking playing time for the Foxes, the 23-year-old has only played three small league games this season out of the seventeen possible. “We have a very competitive team. Hamza has played quite a few games for us this season, mainly in the Europa League. (…) It’s very difficult to win in our midfield. We have players who are very good at collecting the ball, which is Hamza’s role. And you have another player who did a remarkable performance with us: Papy Mendy. “ Brendan Rodgers confessed in comments reported by ChronicleLive.