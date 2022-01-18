Newcastle United: agreement with Sevilla FC for Diego Carlos

Sevilla FC have reportedly reached an agreement with Newcastle United for the transfer of Diego Carlos, wishing to leave the Andalusian club.

Newcastle United are on course to hold their third winter signing. After the arrival of right-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético de Madrid against around 14 million and center-forward Chris Wood, bought for almost 30 million euros from Burnley, the Magpies would be very close to offer the central defender of Sevilla FC: Diego Carlos.

According to the latest information from Guardian, the 28-year-old Brazilian defender has reportedly submitted a transfer request to Sevilla, who have already rejected two offers from Newcastle. But the Andalusians now seem aware of their player’s desire to leave the club. The Blanquirrojos board are said to be in the process of concluding an agreement of around 36 million euros with the Premier League red lantern.

Newcastle United are also looking for another reinforcement

The British daily even specifies that Diego Carlos, who joined Sevilla from FC Nantes in the summer of 2019, could be registered in time to make his debut in the next Premier League match, this Saturday at Leeds United (4 p.m.) . A crucial match for Eddie Howe’s team in the race for maintenance.

Sky Sports also clarified that the Magpies would also be looking for another central defender for this winter. With Lille having rejected offers for their 21-year-old Dutch defender, Sven Botman, Newcastle United are now considering signing up young Hungarian defender from Fenerbahçe, Attila Szalai, under contract until 2025 and keen to find a new challenge. The Monegasque Benoît Badiashile would also be among the contenders.