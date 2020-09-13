Newspaper of the Transfer market: the war of the attackers tears the cadors of the Serie A

On the program of this transfer window, OM is always looking for the rare pearl in attack, a focus on Serie A which dynamites the attacking market and AC Milan which definitely attaches the services of Ante Rebic.

In France :

We start this Transfer market newspaper in Dijon where Mounir Chouiar is on the way! The young striker (21) is heavily courted in England where Wolverhampton, Leeds and Arsenal could take action. The DFCO is asking for € 15 million to release its player from his contract until 2022. The big clearance sale continues at Olympique Lyonnais! After losing Tete, Marçal, Tătăruşanu and Rafael, OL could well get rid of Bertrand traore which no longer really fits into Rudi Garcia’s plans. According to our information, the Gones have refused an initial offer of € 17 million from Aston Villa. But the Villans would have returned to the charge and would have offered € 19 million for the Burkinabé. Enough for OL who would have accepted. Traoré will therefore join Villa where he should sign a 3-year contract. Looking for an attacker during this summer transfer window, Olympique de Marseille is seeking information from its Monegasque neighbors. Indeed, the Marseille club would like to try its luck with Keita Balde. A loan with an option to purchase is under consideration by the Commandery. To be continued …

Abroad :

Impressive since his arrival at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé would have caught the eye of FC Barcelona! While the Blaugrana club sees Eric Garcia’s track becoming complicated with Manchester City’s refusal to let him go, the Catalans could fall back on the Frenchman. At Barça, precisely, the big household is taking shape. And the first departure of a long list could be recorded in the coming days. Indeed, Arturo Vidal get a little closer to Inter. The Chilean is expected this Monday in Lombardy to initial his contract. The Nerazzurri have only one agreement with Barça.

We move on to our focus of the day which partly concerns FC Barcelona because a game of musical chairs is taking place in Serie A. And the domino that could turn everything upside down is none other than Luis Suarez, pushed towards the exit at the Blaugrana. The Uruguayan has been announced with insistence at Juventus for several weeks but his arrival is struggling to materialize. And it is in particular the Old Lady who is at the origin of this great waltz of the attackers in the Boot. Because the Bianconerri explore all the avenues of renowned attackers playing in Serie A or already in the championship. If it is impossible to carry out the Suarez operation, Juve wants to bet on Edin Džeko ! The Bosnian wants to leave AS Roma this summer and sees the interest of the Italian champions positively. He would even already agree with Juventini on the basis of a contract. But it is not an easy file because it is linked to that ofArkadiusz Milik, who wants to leave Napoli. The Pole would come to replace Džeko in the event of his departure. A departure of the former Manchester City player could allow the Louve club to recover between € 12 and 15 million. An amount that would be reinvested for the Neapolitan striker. But in recent days, the situation seems to have changed. Seeing that Juve is no more in a hurry than that to complete his transfer, Milik would have asked his leaders to stay one more season in Campania. And Andréa Pirlo’s team did not stop there! In recent times, the names ofOlivier Grioud and Edinson Cavani were also mentioned in Piedmont. In short, a real imbroglio which could find its outcome in the coming weeks but the search for Juve for a number 9 will have created quite a stir! It is not only in Juve that attackers are in demand. AC Milan continues its very interesting transfer window. After Sandro Tonali from Brescia, the Rossoneri want to offer themselves Nikola Milenkovic and Federico chiesa, both players from Fiorentina. But it is the 22-year-old winger who could join San Siro this summer for a check for € 40m.

Officials:

Finally, it’s official, Jordan sibetacheu, who has never managed to win in Brittany, has just been loaned for a season, with an option to buy, to the Swiss club Young Boys Bern. Loaned this season to AC Milan, Ante rebic convinced the Milanese leaders to bet on him for the long term. Indeed, the Croatian is committed definitively for the next five seasons with the Lombard club!