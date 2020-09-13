Home Sports football Neymar-Alvaro incident: accusations of racism make Thomas Tuchel and André Villas-Boas react
Sportsfootball

Neymar-Alvaro incident: accusations of racism make Thomas Tuchel and André Villas-Boas react

By kenyan

Marked by 5 expulsions and 14 yellow cards, the meeting between PSG and OM would also have been the scene of racist insults, formulated by the defender Alvaro against Neymar, who complained on several occasions to the referee of the match. The two coaches reacted to this information.

“Racismo no”. These words, Neymar repeated them several times, to the referee and the Marseille sidelines after yet another spat with defender Alvaro Gonzalez. The half hour of play was barely exceeded when the climate was already particularly tense between the players of the two teams. But has Alvaro crossed the line? This is what assures Neymar, who gave a layer after the meeting by posting an offensive tweet.

Asked about the subject at a press conference, OM coach André Villas-Boas certainly heard Neymar’s complaints on the subject but he defended his player. “Neymar was a little pissed off with the situation. I hope that won’t blacken our victory. I don’t think so because Alvaro is an experienced player. There is no room for racism in football. I don’t think it was. We also have Di Maria who spat on our player … “

Tuchel heard nothing

For his part, landed after AVB facing the microphones, Thomas Tuchel did not want to dwell on the subject. “He told me there had been a racist insult. But I did not hear on the ground ”, he said at first only, before being revived later on the subject.

“Racism, in all of society, cannot exist, that’s clear. But honestly I haven’t heard such a thing today. Neither does the referee. For that, I cannot answer any more ». One thing is certain, the case will gain momentum if it is proven, thanks to the numerous cameras or testimonies of players, that the Spanish defender has allowed himself racist insults.

Related news

football

The tops and flops of PSG-OM

kenyan -
https://dailymotion.com/video/x7w6mzh?autoplay=1 Olympique de Marseille therefore surprised PSG at the Parc des Princes by winning (1-0) on a goal from Thuauvin during this 3rd day of...
Read more
football

OM responds to PSG ultras

kenyan -
In the afternoon, several banners from PSG supporters, including Le Collectif ultras Paris (CUP), animated social networks. Several shocked public opinion, including...
Read more
football

PSG: Neymar lets loose on Alvaro Gonzalez

kenyan -
Olympique de Marseille ended a nine-year scarcity against PSG by winning (1-0) at the Parc des Princes. A Classic that has been...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke