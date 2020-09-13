Neymar-Alvaro incident: accusations of racism make Thomas Tuchel and André Villas-Boas react

Marked by 5 expulsions and 14 yellow cards, the meeting between PSG and OM would also have been the scene of racist insults, formulated by the defender Alvaro against Neymar, who complained on several occasions to the referee of the match. The two coaches reacted to this information.

“Racismo no”. These words, Neymar repeated them several times, to the referee and the Marseille sidelines after yet another spat with defender Alvaro Gonzalez. The half hour of play was barely exceeded when the climate was already particularly tense between the players of the two teams. But has Alvaro crossed the line? This is what assures Neymar, who gave a layer after the meeting by posting an offensive tweet.

Asked about the subject at a press conference, OM coach André Villas-Boas certainly heard Neymar’s complaints on the subject but he defended his player. “Neymar was a little pissed off with the situation. I hope that won’t blacken our victory. I don’t think so because Alvaro is an experienced player. There is no room for racism in football. I don’t think it was. We also have Di Maria who spat on our player … “

Tuchel heard nothing

For his part, landed after AVB facing the microphones, Thomas Tuchel did not want to dwell on the subject. “He told me there had been a racist insult. But I did not hear on the ground ”, he said at first only, before being revived later on the subject.

“Racism, in all of society, cannot exist, that’s clear. But honestly I haven’t heard such a thing today. Neither does the referee. For that, I cannot answer any more ». One thing is certain, the case will gain momentum if it is proven, thanks to the numerous cameras or testimonies of players, that the Spanish defender has allowed himself racist insults.