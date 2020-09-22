Home Sports football Neymar-Alvaro incident: PSG and OM have new evidence ...
Paris SG and OM have proof of the actions of the players during the Classic. Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez can fear the worst.

About ten days ago, Olympique de Marseille won in Paris in a Classic which was extremely hot (0-1). Indeed, at the very end of the match, a fight broke out and five players collected a red card (Kurzawa, Neymar, Paredes, Benedetto and Amavi). The disciplinary committee has already delivered its verdict and Kurzawa has been heavily sanctioned as he has been suspended six matches.

But both clubs have played extra time. In the night that followed, Neymar, who had already manifested himself on the ground, accused Alvaro Gonzalez of having uttered racist insults against him. The disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League has opened an investigation on this subject. This Wednesday, the instance will hear Angel Di Maria, accused of having spit on or in the direction of Alvaro Gonzalez.

OM would have the images

But new twist this Tuesday morning! Neymar is now accused, in addition to having made supposedly homophobic remarks, of having uttered racist insults against the Japanese OM, Hiroki Sakai. A source close to the Olympian club, wishing to remain anonymous, confirmed to AFP, relayed by the New Republic, that Olympique de Marseille had the images proving the aforementioned insults.

On the side of Paris SG, we sent a file to the LFP highlighting the attitude of the players. A source close to the team of the capital also explains that the rumors concerning the insults of Neymar to Sakai would be remote-controlled by the leaders of the Marseille formation. The instructor of the disciplinary committee of the LFP still has a lot of work to do, it seems.

