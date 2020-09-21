Neymar-Alvaro incident: PSG will use a Brazilian analysis against Alvaro

Some would say that it comes from Brazil… country of Neymar. Still, since the Alvaro Gonzalez case was put under investigation by the LFP, following accusations of racism formulated by Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain seized all the images and analyzes to shed light on the comments made by the OM day.

And according to Globoesporte, the capital club will use a lip sheet made by a TV Globo program. An analysis in which lip-reading experts would have shown that Alvaro Gonzalez would have pronounced the word “mono”, namely sign in Portuguese.