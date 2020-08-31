Home Sports News football Neymar announces that he remains at PSG!
As his contract ends in two years, Neymar has just officially announced that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain next year.

After a well-run season punctuated by four titles (Ligue 1, Champions Trophy, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue) as well as a – lost – Champions League final against Bayern Munich (0-1), the Paris Saint-Germain will have to work on this transfer market. Indeed, the capital club saw the departure of Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, Tanguy Kouassi and Thomas Meunier, to name a few.

If tensions exist between Leonardo and Thomas Tuchel, Parisian supporters have just seen good news arrive! Indeed, in PSG le Mag, the club’s official magazine, Neymar, the Brazilian star very prominent during the Final 8 of the C1, has announced that he will stay at the club. A novelty since we imagined him leaving for two good seasons and his desire to find Barça.

He is discussing for his extension

I stay and I want to return to the final “, Can we read on the front page of the magazine offered this Monday. While everyone is talking about the transfer of Lionel Messi, who would be in contact with certain elements of Paris SG, the announcement of the Auriverde will do good, even if it seemed excluded that he tries to leave this summer. It now remains to accelerate the negotiations concerning a possible new contract.

Indeed, if we do not yet know what Kylian Mbappé intends to do, whose contract also ends in 2022 and who seems to be playing the watch, Ney (28), who left Nike to join Puma recently, could quickly extend. In Lisbon, during the famous Final 8, two meetings were held between Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president of PSG, Kia Joorabchian and the father of Neymar would have taken place.

