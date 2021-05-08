Neymar extends to PSG!

Almost four years after arriving in the capital, the Brazilian finally extended his contract, just over a year ahead of its term. A strong signal sent by the Red-and-Blue.

Paris Saint-Germain achieved a nice tour de force. This year, the capital club had to make a very important decision. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are under contract until June 2022. A year before the end of their lease, the Rouge-et-Bleu had to succeed in extending at least one of its two stars under penalty of having to sell one, or even both. .

And while waiting to know the outcome of the Mbappé case, PSG managed to get Neymar back up. Via a video shared on its social networks, the capital club announced the extension of Neymar for three years. That is until June 2025.

From aborted departure in 2019 to extension

Excellent news for Parisians. Thanks to this extension, Paris retains its best element and can envisage a somewhat more serene future. The Ile-de-France leaders can also have a smile, because it was not so long ago that the native of Mogi in Cruzes was especially thinking of returning to FC Barcelona. The summer of 2019 was also the scene of a strong pass of arms between the club and its number 10.

In the end, Paris had not given in and, today, also well helped by the current economic context (Barça no longer has the financial means to bring him back), PSG was able to lock his striker despite new rumors linking him to the Catalans. More comfortable in the capital and author of statements showing great ambitions for his club, Neymar will therefore continue to enjoy on the lawns of Ligue 1.