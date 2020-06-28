Neymar sends penalty away, but redeems himself with leftovers, Frenchman wins Bundesliga in insane final and is champion

An insane ending! So it was that of The Battle of the Leagues this Tuesday (16), with the French (Ligue 1) Neymar and Mbappé winning the Bundesliga Lewandowski and Haaland 4-2 in a breathtaking game, even if simulated in Fifa 20, and winning the title.
The French league reached the decision after dropping the chime in the semifinals, on penalties Premier League, while the German imposed herself and passed the zebra, the Mexican, who surprised and surpassed all expectations by passing in second in a key A that had, simply, the Italian, by Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars.
Football, by Pedro Geromel, ‘Gabigol’ and Everton ‘Cebolinha’, LaLiga, Messi, Suárez and Hazard, and MLS were also on the way, eliminated already in the group stage.
Summary of the decision
Neymar was the protagonist of the final, with the right to come back on top. In a close confrontation from the beginning, it was up to the Brazilian to start the crazy period of 27 minutes with a missed penalty and six goals.
The clock marked 20 minutes into the second half when the striker started to collect the penalty suffered a minute earlier by Gelson Martins (who entered the final stage and incendiary the game), knocked down inside the area by Upamecano. The number 10, who had already lost his collection in the semifinal against the Premier League, the third and who could have closed the dispute, hit dry, low and took the goalkeeper Sommer, but also the goal. The ball didn’t even hit the post, and he put his hands on his head.
Brazilian took from goalkeeper Sommer, but also from goal when score was still 0-0
But at 21, Mbappé caught the ball in the middle and released a shot that entered the junction of the two goalposts, to the left of Borussia goalkeeper Mönchengladbach. The Bundesliga’s reaction was immediate. At 24, Reus gave a low pass to Timo Werner, who got ahead of Koscielny and hit the left to tie.
And there was a turning point. At 26, in a practically identical move, on the left of the attack, Reus got up this time, Lewandowski came before Denayer and gave a lovely pull to make it 2 to 1. Then, the star of Bakayoko shone, another one who came from the bench and went very well. At 29, Gelson Martins crossed from the right, and the Frenchman from Chelsea, who is loaned to Monaco, threw himself to get ahead of Kimmich and kicked the ball, which still hit Sommer’s right post before entering. All the same.
And then Neymar’s redemption came. With leftovers! At 40, Gelson Martins brought from the right to the middle in the middle and gave it to Bakayoko, who dominated and served the Brazilian, who entered the area diagonally from the other side. He dominated with his left, stuffed his right foot into the ball and saw Sommer help out by going with his limp hand. Overturned in the final.
Brazilian made after great assistance from Bakayoko and left the final score in 3-2
And there was more. At 47 and with the desperate Bundesiga ahead in search of a draw to take the confrontation to overtime, Mbappé received with an avenue ahead of him on the right. He fired almost to the bottom and already inside the area crossed for Neymar, on the second stick and free, hit first and stuff the nets. 4 to 2 on the scoreboard, guaranteed title and the Brazilian as the protagonist.
Brazilian made on the second stick after a spectacular run by his teammate and closed in the final 4-2 against the Bundesliga
French 4 x 2 Bundesliga
In a duel of giants, to win what was best!
The word of the pre-game coaches:
Julien Laurens (French): “We are in the final and we meet the Bundesliga again. We faced them in the group stage and we had a draw at the end of the match. I respect their team and their coach, Gabriele Marcotti, but this is our final, our moment. The Frenchman has been waiting for this for a long time and we will not let it go.
Tactically, nothing changes. Our three players will be perfect for scoring Lewandowski and Haaland. Our two sides, Atal and Bernat, will take advantage of the spaces left by their sides. We will easily have two-on-one situations in the final third of the field.
In midfield, there is a change. Aouar is a very talented young man and showed that with another goal in the semifinal, coming off the bench. This time, he deserves to be a starter. This is a final and it’s the biggest game of his career, but I don’t think the pressure will come to him. He will partner with Thiago Mendes. The Lyon Brazilian has been our best player so far in this tournament.
At the front, I will keep Neymar, Ben Yedder and Mbappé. So far, Neymar and Mbappé are below expectations. I spoke to them and they are highly motivated to get back to their best in this game. The big games belong to the big players, and they are our biggest players. “
Gabriele Marcotti (Bundesliga): “I played in full attack in the last two games – against LaLiga and Mexicano – and won both, scoring three goals in each match. Juls [apelido do técnico do Francês] he knows this and, I suspect, he hopes that suddenly I am more balanced. So, I hope to surprise you by attacking again.
It’s the same formation as before, the only change is Marco Reus back in place of Timo Werner. Neither Werner nor Reus were great, but I thought Reus deserved another chance after being left out. Having seen Koscielny defend in the last game [o zagueiro francês falhou feio na prorrogação e viu Buendía marcar e levar a semifinal para os pênaltis], I look forward to using Haaland and Lewandowski against him. “
Lineups
French (3-4-3): Stephane Ruffier; Marquinhos, Jason Denayer and Laurent Koscielny; Youcef Atal, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar and Juan Bernat; Kylian Mbappé, Wissam Ben Yedder and NeymarReservations: Geronimo Rulli, Cesc Fàbregas, Bakayoko, Memphis Depay, Loic Perrin, Florian Thauvin and Gelson Martins
Bundesliga (4-2-2-2): Yann Sommer; Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, David Alaba and Jerome Roussillon; Thiago Alcântara and Kai Havertz; Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus; Robert Lewandowski and Erling HaalandReservations: Peter Gulacsi, Denis Zakaria, Axel Witsel, Lukas Klostermann, Timo Werner, Bas Dost and Filip Kostic