Neymar sends penalty away, but redeems himself with leftovers, Frenchman wins Bundesliga in insane final and is champion

Brazilian made on the second stick after a spectacular run by his teammate and closed in the final 4-2 against the Bundesliga

French 4 x 2 Bundesliga

In a duel of giants, to win what was best!

The word of the pre-game coaches:

Julien Laurens (French): “We are in the final and we meet the Bundesliga again. We faced them in the group stage and we had a draw at the end of the match. I respect their team and their coach, Gabriele Marcotti, but this is our final, our moment. The Frenchman has been waiting for this for a long time and we will not let it go.

Tactically, nothing changes. Our three players will be perfect for scoring Lewandowski and Haaland. Our two sides, Atal and Bernat, will take advantage of the spaces left by their sides. We will easily have two-on-one situations in the final third of the field.

Neymar celebrates PSG victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Getty

In midfield, there is a change. Aouar is a very talented young man and showed that with another goal in the semifinal, coming off the bench. This time, he deserves to be a starter. This is a final and it’s the biggest game of his career, but I don’t think the pressure will come to him. He will partner with Thiago Mendes. The Lyon Brazilian has been our best player so far in this tournament.

At the front, I will keep Neymar, Ben Yedder and Mbappé. So far, Neymar and Mbappé are below expectations. I spoke to them and they are highly motivated to get back to their best in this game. The big games belong to the big players, and they are our biggest players. “

Gabriele Marcotti (Bundesliga): “I played in full attack in the last two games – against LaLiga and Mexicano – and won both, scoring three goals in each match. Juls [apelido do técnico do Francês] he knows this and, I suspect, he hopes that suddenly I am more balanced. So, I hope to surprise you by attacking again.

It’s the same formation as before, the only change is Marco Reus back in place of Timo Werner. Neither Werner nor Reus were great, but I thought Reus deserved another chance after being left out. Having seen Koscielny defend in the last game [o zagueiro francês falhou feio na prorrogação e viu Buendía marcar e levar a semifinal para os pênaltis], I look forward to using Haaland and Lewandowski against him. “

Lineups

French (3-4-3): Stephane Ruffier; Marquinhos, Jason Denayer and Laurent Koscielny; Youcef Atal, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar and Juan Bernat; Kylian Mbappé, Wissam Ben Yedder and NeymarReservations: Geronimo Rulli, Cesc Fàbregas, Bakayoko, Memphis Depay, Loic Perrin, Florian Thauvin and Gelson Martins

Bundesliga (4-2-2-2): Yann Sommer; Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, David Alaba and Jerome Roussillon; Thiago Alcântara and Kai Havertz; Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus; Robert Lewandowski and Erling HaalandReservations: Peter Gulacsi, Denis Zakaria, Axel Witsel, Lukas Klostermann, Timo Werner, Bas Dost and Filip Kostic