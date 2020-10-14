Neymar’s maddening statistics with the Seleção are not enough in Brazil

Todo meu respeito por ti FENÔMENO @ronaldo 👆🏽👉🏽👇🏽☝🏽

“Each historical period of Seleção, each generation has its own idol. There is Ronaldo, extraordinary. Rivaldo, Romario, Bebeto, each at a specific time. It is unfair to compare them ”, he blurted out in a post-match press conference before, all the same, paying tribute to his key man. “What I can say is that Neymar has this unpredictable side, he’s both the bow and the arrow. He is a player who gives goals and also knows how to score. It is better each time, with an ever higher degree of maturity ”.

The Brazilian technician explained how his team are trying to make the most of the qualities of the Paris SG star. “We are trying to give him the ball in the most important sector of the field, that is to say near the opposing defensive midfield. There he can create, he can feint, dribble. He does not dribble for the show but to clear his way towards the goal, to unbalance, that is his characteristic ”, he summed up, literally won over by his attacking leader.

With his current goal average (around 0.62 per game), the native of Mogi das Cruzes would need about twenty more matches to dethrone the king and become the best artificer in Brazilian history. Yes, but here it is, for the Brazilians, the essential is elsewhere. “There is no doubt. Neymar can overtake Pelé in the number of goals scored with Brazil. But if he doesn’t win a World Cup, he will never be considered one of the top ten players in Brazilian football. Fair or not, I’ll let you decide ”, dropped Julio Gomes, columnist for UOL Esporte. Ney knows what remains for him to do.