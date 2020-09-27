Home Sports football N'Golo Kanté wants to leave Chelsea
Sportsfootball

N’Golo Kanté wants to leave Chelsea

By kenyan

N’Golo Kanté wants to leave Chelsea. Coach Frank Lampard has not closed the door to the departures so far. Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are still in the running.

This summer, Chelsea have been the main dynamo of the summer market in Europe. Now the Blues have to give up some unwanted elements. However, it could well be that the residents of Stamford Bridge see from players who were not planned in the departures initially. Indeed, two midfielders of Frank Lampard’s team are announced on the start.

The first is Jorginho, a basic man of the former England international now seated on the bench for the London team. The second is French and it is N’Golo Kanté. According to information from The Express, the 2018 champion with the French team of Didier Deschhamps wants to leave the English capital when there are only a few days left before the end of the market on October 5.

Inter always on the lookout

There are a lot of rumors about these players and others as well, so each player would always be in a case by case situation, and a solution would be found if it was a happy solution for the player, for me and the club. Again, these are rumors, I can’t speak to these things, but when the players are at us, it’s not my position to speculate on what can be, and the same goes for it. ‘other side on players from other clubs », Declares Frank Lampard.

The Chelsea coach therefore does not really close the door to departures. Regarding the former Caen midfielder, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, who won a breathtaking match this Saturday against Fiorentina (4-3), is still in the running. It remains to be seen whether Lombards and Londoners will find a financial agreement for Kanté’s departure. Time is running out and nothing is taken for granted …

