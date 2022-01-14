Nice: Christophe Galtier cuts his players

If OGC Nice won this Friday against Nantes (2-1, 21st day of Ligue 1), consolidating its place as runner-up to Paris SG in the standings, Christophe Galtier did not like everything. Far from there. In a post-match press conference, the Gym technician openly complained about the behavior of his players.

“I am happy with the victory, but if I was happy with this match, I would have to change jobs”, he dropped before continuing. “Because there are behaviors and lack of investment that have annoyed me for a while. (…) Tonight (Friday), I saw players quickly relax and not be able to get back in the right direction”. The message got through.