HomeSportsfootballNice: Christophe Galtier cuts his players
Sportsfootball

Nice: Christophe Galtier cuts his players

By kenyan

If OGC Nice won this Friday against Nantes (2-1, 21st day of Ligue 1), consolidating its place as runner-up to Paris SG in the standings, Christophe Galtier did not like everything. Far from there. In a post-match press conference, the Gym technician openly complained about the behavior of his players.

“I am happy with the victory, but if I was happy with this match, I would have to change jobs”, he dropped before continuing. “Because there are behaviors and lack of investment that have annoyed me for a while. (…) Tonight (Friday), I saw players quickly relax and not be able to get back in the right direction”. The message got through.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke