Nice is preparing an offer for Issa Kaboré

Issa Kaboré, the 23-year-old right-back, has quite a few courtiers in England. Brentford and Nottingham Forest have inquired. In France, the hottest boarder is Nice. Les Aiglons have started discussions with Manchester City and are preparing an offer according to Breton sources.

The Citizens are hoping for 15 million euros. For its part, OGC Nice would be ready to go up to €10m. Trained at Rahimo FC (Burkina Faso), Kaboré is coming off a great season with Troyes during which he delivered two assists in 31 games played