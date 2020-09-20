Home Sports football Nice: Patrick Vieira is still waiting for reinforcements
Nice: Patrick Vieira is still waiting for reinforcements

OGC Nice has carried out an ambitious recruitment with 7 arrivals on the transfer market. But is it enough to make up for the absences of the moment? Between injured and positive cases in Covid, coach Patrick Vieira had to innovate against PSG (0-3 defeat) by aligning Kamara as a left winger for example. Should we therefore wait for other movements on the transfer window?

In a press conference, Vieira responded with a smile. “You don’t know everything. The club is still working to try to improve the workforce. In terms of arrivals, we have worked very well. Players are likely to leave, others will arrive ”, he slipped, grateful he was going “Sit down with Julien (Fournier, editor’s note) and the president to look into the workforce”.

