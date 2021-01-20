Nice: RB Leipzig thinks of Kasper Dolberg

Kasper Dolberg is on RB Leipzig’s offensive shortlist. What to seduce the Dane. A little less OGC Nice.

Mute since October 25, 2020, Kasper Dolberg (23) can no longer do it. OGC Nice coach Adrian Ursea explained in December that he was impatiently awaiting the awakening of his striker, not spared by the small glitches at the end of the year. But, since then, not really any signs of rebound from the Scandinavian.

After an encouraging first season on the Côte d’Azur (11 goals in 23 appearances in Ligue 1), the Danish international (22 caps, 5 goals) therefore stalls somewhat. But that does not prevent some foreign teams from thinking of him. Thus, according to information from Sport Bild, RB Leipzig registered his name on its shortlist.

Two strong arguments

The former Ajax is seen, alongside Divock Origi (25, Liverpool) and Kelechi Iheanacho (24, Leicester City), as an accessible element and likely to come and lend a hand to the German attack . However, the current 3rd in the Bundesliga do not have sufficient financial standing to afford one of these three elements.

If there is an attempt, it will be in the form of a loan, explains the German media. Not sure that this really appeals to the Gym and its owner INEOS. As for their n ° 9, recruited for nearly 20 M € in the summer of 2019, it will undoubtedly be different, the prospect of playing the title in Germany and the knockout stages of the Champions League being two nice arguments . We are therefore not immune to a surprise by the end of the transfer window in Nice …