Nice: things are heating up for Lucien Favre

Galtier to PSG, it’s very hot. Once the Parisians have paid the 8 to 10 million euros claimed by the people of Nice – amount revealed exclusively by us – the French tactician will go to join the capital. And to replace him, the leaders of Nice have chosen Lucien Favre.

As theCrew, it’s even quite close to being done. The one who had trained the Aiglons between 2016 and 2018 is already preparing his return after the first positive exchanges with the management. Squad building has already been discussed, as reported in the newspaper. He could even be present at the resumption next Monday.