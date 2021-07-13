Nicolai Boilesen, the good deal from Denmark

At 29, Nicolas Boilesen has been one of the executives of FC Copenhagen for several seasons. But this summer, the Danish rock could change tune and join Ligue 1, where his name is mentioned in particular.

Denmark has won everything. Marked after Christian Eriksen’s heart attack against Finland on the first day, Simon Kjaer’s teammates were able to raise their heads and advance together until the semifinals. All without demerit. And inevitably, after such a Euro, the Danes are victims of their success. Several are, in fact, affected by the transfer market. This is the case Nicolas Boilesen (21 caps with Denmark).

A departure clause of € 2.5 million valid this month

This left side, who turned 29 on February 16, was part of the adventure during the European Championship. Outpaced by the excellent Joakim Maehle in the starting XI, he appeared against Wales on June 26 (14 minutes played). But he was able to bring his experience to the group, he who went through Ajax Amsterdam (72 matches between 2011 and 2016) before joining FC Copenhagen (125 matches). In 2020-21, he played 26 matches in all club competitions, all as a starter (1 goal, 1 assist).

His profile, both experienced and versatile since he can play left-back as in the axis with two or three defenders depending on the system, makes him a courted element. Recently the Danish media BT explained that he was followed by Italian and French teams, and that he had a special clause in his contract. This allows it to be sold for less than 2.5 M € during this month of July and only this month. Then Copenhagen can decide for the player under contract until 2023.

Bordeaux and other L1 clubs have their eye

Contacted by us, Kenny Boilesen, father and agent of the player, mentioned this famous clause. “It is correct that there is a clause in the contract but I cannot comment on the details. But I can confirm that it is possible that Nicolai will leave FC Copenhagen this summer. There was very positive interest in Nicolai. Right now the attention is probably very strong because he played Euro for Denmark, and they had a lot of success reaching the semi-finals. And yes, it is open for a new adventure abroad ”.

The door is therefore wide open for France where it is already observed according to his father. “It’s always difficult to talk about clubs, but I can say that there was an interest from Bordeaux. There is nothing concrete on the table yet, so anything could happen. Discussions are also underway with other French clubs, so Ligue 1 could certainly be Nicolai’s next destination. But nothing is decided yet ”. In these times of crisis, Nicolai Boilesen’s good deal could therefore bring happiness to a French team looking for reinforcement at a lower cost!