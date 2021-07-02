Nike launches the new Sporting Portugal home jersey!

After a historic season and a first Portuguese league title since 2002, Sporting Clube de Portugal follows the trend of La Liga NOS and unveils its new home shirt designed by Nike.

While they were equipped by the Macron brand since 2013, the Lions have just celebrated their title with a brand new partnership linking them to the comma brand for the coming seasons. From a historical point of view, the club which notably saw Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo pass through its ranks has always evolved with the same colors and the same design at the José Alvalade XXI Stadium. For his first season in Lisbon, the American equipment manufacturer does not upset the customs of the club founded in 1906.

Presented on the club’s 115th anniversary, this jersey highlights the famous white and green horizontal stripes that have delighted many great players. Inside the green stripes, we will note the presence of two thin white stripes for what is a historic first. White almost completely covers the sleeves for the first time since the 1990s while green is placed on the V-neck and the end of the sleeves. The arrival of Nike also rhymes with the arrival of the sponsor jersey “Betano” which is presented in white within a green horizontal band.

Finally, green and white socks and black shorts complete this new outfit with which João Palhinha and his teammates will notably welcome Benfica and FC Porto at home during the 2021-2022 campaign. The release of this jersey is also being done with the launch of the club’s new online store, which marks an important step in Sporting’s digital transformation.