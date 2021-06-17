Nike presents the new Corinthians jersey!

While the Brazilian championship has already resumed since the end of May and the Corinthians have already played 4 games, Nike has just unveiled the new tunic that the São Paulo club will wear at the Arena Corinthians during the set. of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Official partner of the Corinthians since 2003, the comma brand has long benefited from the success of the club but since the last league title in 2017, the situation has changed and the club founded in 1910 has experienced very difficult seasons. With the arrival of Sylvinho as coach, the Paulistes hope to regain their place and play the leading roles in Brazilian football but this new season does not seem very well on board with only four points taken in four games. For this new exercise, Nike presents a main tunic which is based on the traditional colors of the club but adds a touch of modernity, as on the away shirt unveiled a few weeks ago.

This new home jersey therefore retains the club’s DNA with its white background and touches of black, but the American brand goes further since the imperfect black lines represent the cracks in the walls of São Paulo. This nod brings a totally unique style to this tunic where black is also present at the end of the sleeves, the collar and the side bands while white socks and black shorts complete this outfit that the men of Sylvinho have. already worn this Wednesday, May 16 against Red Bull Bragantino.