Nike reveals Canada’s new jerseys!

As the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF zone are hotly contested, Canada presented its three new Nike-designed jerseys.

The Canadians have been equipped by Nike since 2019 after spending 8 years with Umbro and the least we can say is that the comma brand has remained very sober since its arrival, perhaps even too sober. If the jerseys fully respect traditional Canadian colors, the designs have remained very simple, not based on the culture of the country.

The main tunic is obviously red, as always. On the sleeves, we find the pattern Vaporknit in a lighter shade of red. The Nike logo and the flocking are white while the selection emblem is red and white. The female team has a more original design with tone-on-tone graphics.

As in 2019, Nike unveils a minimalist white jersey on the outside. The Nike logo is black again while the small change comes from the shade of red that accompanies this jersey and which this year is very flashy, almost neon orange. The women’s team has the same design as the home jersey.

Finally, the third jersey is very simple with a black base combined with white that can be found on the comma and the flockings. These three new tunics are already available on the new Online Store from the Canadian Football Federation.