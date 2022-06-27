Nike unveils new FC Barcelona away kit

A few days after unveiling the new FC Barcelona home jersey, Nike released this Monday the away kit that Xavi’s players will wear during the 2022-2023 season.

A few days after unveiling the new FC Barcelona home jersey, Nike released this Monday the away kit that Xavi’s players will wear during the 2022-2023 season.

Nike wastes no time. A week after presenting the FC Barcelona 2022-2023 home shirt (perhaps the time to give fans time to digest a concept that is going badly?), the famous comma brand launched the new away shirt on Monday. that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pedri, Gerard Piqué & co will wear throughout next season.

The return of yellow

As for the visual rendering of this new Nike design, the very light purple that made up the Blaugranas’ away kit in 2021-2022 is over, and it’s time for yellow, as in 2008-2009 or even more recently during the exercise. 2019-2020. This new jersey consists of gold with monochromatic marine logos.

The colored detail which until now was only observed on the training tunics appears on the sleeves but also on the flap of the socks, also golden to accompany the jersey and the shorts of the same color.

Inspired by the Barcelona 92′. Una equipació per a una època daurada. pic.twitter.com/i1bPoVmgzT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) June 27, 2022