Niko Kovac already has a sideline

Barely fired from AS Monaco, Niko Kovac could already find a new club. Because in Germany, we haven’t forgotten our CV …

The year started badly for Niko Kovac. Fired on January 1 from Monaco despite a 6th place just 4 points from the podium, the Croatian packed his luggage, replaced by Philippe Clément, while remaining in the Principality where he appreciates the setting. We can hardly prove him wrong, but now he could leave the Rock much faster than expected. In Germany, it has not been forgotten and its rating is still interesting.

This is precisely what the management of Hertha Berlin must be thinking. According to information from Bild, the former midfielder of Bayer Leverkusen or Bayern Munich is courted by the big club of the German capital. It must be said that the sporting situation is hardly brilliant. Hertha have very significant resources since the club’s buyout in 2019, but have failed to climb among the Bundesliga’s tenors.

Kovac knows people at Hertha

Currently 11th in the standings at mid-season, the Old Lady has already fired Pal Dardai at the end of November. She has given way to Tayfun Korkut, who is leaving to be a “sustainable” interim since his contract expires at the end of the season. His record of two wins in four games makes management think, but at the same time, it is annoyed by the heavy loss on the lawn of 4-0.

Niko Kovac ticks a lot of criteria for him. His very successful stint at Eintracht Frankfurt (2016-2018) is still remembered. And even if his failure at Bayern (2018-2019) tarnishes his record, his Monegasque period is rather positive. He has another advantage, he gets along very well with Fredi Bobic, the general manager of Hertha, with whom he won the German Cup in Frankfurt in 2018. The ingredients are there to bring the two men together again.