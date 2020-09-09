Niort excluded from the Coupe de France 21/22 and sanctioned by the DNCG

On August 20, the Chamois Niortais announced major changes in their organization chart with the arrival of a new shareholder, a new president and a new sports director. So many changes that have obviously not been validated by the DNCG, the gendarme of French football.

“Meeting on September 9, 2020, the Control Commission of Professional Clubs of the DNCG took the following decision concerning the CHAMOIS NIORTAIS FC: in application of Annex 2 of the Regulations of the DNCG, the Control Commission of Professional Clubs pronounces on with regard to CHAMOIS NIORTAIS FC a fine of € 250,000 and a ban on entry into the Coupe de France for the 2021/2022 season for non-compliance with the control procedure before the change in the club’s reference shareholder occurred in last august. The sanction takes effect this Wednesday, September 9, 2020 “, indicates the press release.