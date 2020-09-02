No agreement between the Messi clan and FC Barcelona

It was one of the most anticipated events of the day in Barcelona: the meeting between Jorge Messi, father and agent of the Argentine prodigy, and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of FC Barcelona. And according to the Spanish press, the two parties did not agree.

Everyone was expecting this in Catalonia! After the memorable episode of the burofax – expressing on paper the wishes of departure from FC Barcelona of Lionel Messi – that the lawyers of the Argentine striker sent to the club blaugrana; on the side of FC Barcelona, ​​we were impatiently awaiting the arrival of Jorge Messi to sit around a table and discuss. Arrived straight from Argentina on Wednesday, the father of “Leo” Messi landed in Barcelona this morning and spoke with Josep Maria Bartomeu for an hour and a half in the afternoon.

According to what has managed to find out Sport, the “cordial” meeting between Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of the Catalan institution, and Jorge Messi ended without the two camps managing to find common ground. The Barca president continued with the desire to convince the Messi family to stay with the Azulgrana, while at the same time Jorge Messi pushed with all his might towards a departure of his son. At the meeting, Bartomeu was accompanied by Javier Bordas, Barça manager responsible for the first team, while Jorge Messi was accompanied by his son Rodrigo and his lawyer Jorge Pecur.

Yes RAC1 specifies that no new meeting is planned for the moment, the talks should nevertheless continue in the coming days, in order to find a solution which satisfies both parties. For the moment, Lionel Messi still refuses to train under the orders of the newly appointed Ronald Koeman. As a reminder, Lionel Messi has a contract with FC Barcelona until 2021 and a release clause of 700 million euros. In recent days Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, his preference, were best placed to welcome the Argentina international six times named Ballon d’Or. Barca have reiterated that the player is not for sale and that he will only enter the negotiating table with a view to a two-year extension.