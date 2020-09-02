Home Sports News football No agreement between the Messi clan and FC Barcelona
Sports Newsfootball

No agreement between the Messi clan and FC Barcelona

By kenyan

It was one of the most anticipated events of the day in Barcelona: the meeting between Jorge Messi, father and agent of the Argentine prodigy, and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of FC Barcelona. And according to the Spanish press, the two parties did not agree.

Everyone was expecting this in Catalonia! After the memorable episode of the burofax – expressing on paper the wishes of departure from FC Barcelona of Lionel Messi – that the lawyers of the Argentine striker sent to the club blaugrana; on the side of FC Barcelona, ​​we were impatiently awaiting the arrival of Jorge Messi to sit around a table and discuss. Arrived straight from Argentina on Wednesday, the father of “Leo” Messi landed in Barcelona this morning and spoke with Josep Maria Bartomeu for an hour and a half in the afternoon.

According to what has managed to find out Sport, the “cordial” meeting between Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of the Catalan institution, and Jorge Messi ended without the two camps managing to find common ground. The Barca president continued with the desire to convince the Messi family to stay with the Azulgrana, while at the same time Jorge Messi pushed with all his might towards a departure of his son. At the meeting, Bartomeu was accompanied by Javier Bordas, Barça manager responsible for the first team, while Jorge Messi was accompanied by his son Rodrigo and his lawyer Jorge Pecur.

Yes RAC1 specifies that no new meeting is planned for the moment, the talks should nevertheless continue in the coming days, in order to find a solution which satisfies both parties. For the moment, Lionel Messi still refuses to train under the orders of the newly appointed Ronald Koeman. As a reminder, Lionel Messi has a contract with FC Barcelona until 2021 and a release clause of 700 million euros. In recent days Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, his preference, were best placed to welcome the Argentina international six times named Ballon d’Or. Barca have reiterated that the player is not for sale and that he will only enter the negotiating table with a view to a two-year extension.

Related news

football

Belgium: Thomas Meunier hits the mark in UEFA

kenyan -
Present at a press conference before Belgium's first match in the Nations League against Denmark, Thomas Meunier (28) was rather expansive when discussing the...
Read more
football

Gareth Bale’s revelations about his Real Madrid situation

kenyan -
The Welsh right-winger had a nightmarish last season with Real Madrid. More than ever pushed towards the exit by the direction of the...
Read more
football

Dimitri Payet’s agent explains his aborted transfer to PSG

kenyan -
Jacques-Olivier Auguste has been looking after Dimitri Payet's interests for years. The 33-year-old striker cracked a mocking tweet when Paris Saint-Germain lost in...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,756FansLike
3,507FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

FC Porto approached Thomas Lemar

football kenyan -
In great difficulty with Atlético de Madrid, Thomas Lemar (24) could see his Spanish adventure come to an end this summer. Some clubs...
Read more

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté has made a decision for his future

football kenyan -
Coveted by Inter and not necessarily essential to Chelsea, N'Golo Kanté nevertheless knows where he wants to pursue his career. In recent weeks, there...
Read more

Kepa thwarts Chelsea’s plans

football kenyan -
This summer, Chelsea is leading an XXL transfer window. The Blues have welcomed several recruits including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and...
Read more

Europa League: Reims could have an affordable 3rd round

football kenyan -
Opposed to the Swiss club Servette Geneva on September 17 on behalf of the second preliminary round of the Europa League, the Stade...
Read more

Hans-Dieter Flick resigned over the departure of Thiago Alcantara

football kenyan -
After a breathtaking season rewarded with this European title, Bayern Munich will not necessarily be able to keep all of its management players. ...
Read more

FC Barcelona will attack Lionel Messi and his future club

football kenyan -
The meeting between Lionel Messi's father and FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu promises to be lively. Barça is sticking to its positions...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke