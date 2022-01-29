Less than three days from the end of the transfer window, Real Madrid will not be able to get rid of the elements they no longer want.

No one wants to leave Real Madrid! La Casa Blanca wanted to take advantage of this winter transfer window to create a bit of a void in its squad, and in particular to get rid of certain players whose playing time is limited, but it is clear that less than three days before the market closing, no items left.

Worse still, there are no exit rumors here and there as is the case at just about every major European club. But it’s not really the fault of a lack of courtiers or the will of Real, it’s mainly because no player wants to leave by Monday midnight from the club in the Spanish capital.

No one wants to leave

This is what explains brand in its columns, indicating that it could be dead calm on the merengue side by January 31. Even if they lack playing time, the Isco, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz and other Luka Jovic remain involved and attentive to Carlo Ancelotti and his staff. They don’t intend to leave the Casa Blanca before the end of the season.

It must be said that there is enough to want to stay, between a very comfortable salary and important sporting deadlines which will arrive very quickly. We think in particular of an 8th final of the Champions League against PSG, but also of the Copa del Rey where Ancelotti will probably rotate his workforce, and at the end of the championship, of which Real Madrid is the current leader and favorite. for the final victory, the program is enticing.