Home Sports football Noël Le Graët persists and signs on racism
Sportsfootball

Noël Le Graët persists and signs on racism

By kenyan

Last week, Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Football Federation, was at the heart of the debates following the following statements made on RMC Sport. “In a match, there can be gaps. But we are less than 1% difficulty today. When a black scores a goal, the whole stadium is standing. The racist phenomenon in sport, and in football in particular, does not exist or hardly exists. I don’t know what he said (Neymar, editor’s note), I didn’t listen ”.

On the chain shelf Telefoot this Tuesday, Le Graët wanted to explain himself on the subject, returning to the passage on the case of racism concerning Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez. “I don’t know what he said to himself (editor’s note, between Alvaro and Neymar, who accuses the Spaniard of racism) but on the other hand, our sport is a sport that unites, it does not divide. We have men in the federation who watch amateur sport all the time. The lifts are very minimal on incidents. Does football bear racism? Absolutely not. I say that the players respect the differences in colors ”.

Related news

football

Bayern: Javi Martinez set to return to Bilbao

kenyan -
Under contract until June 2021 with Bayern Munich, Javi Martinez (32) nevertheless arrives at the end of his adventure in Bavaria. The Basque...
Read more
football

PSG: Noël Le Graët responds to Leonardo on arbitration

kenyan -
Often questioned by Leonardo, the sports director of PSG, the president of the French Football Federation Noël Le Graët was invited to react to...
Read more
football

Barca found an alternative to Memphis Depay

kenyan -
In search of an attacker, FC Barcelona targets Memphis Depay. But in parallel, the Blaugranas are exploring another track ... A waltz of...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,543FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

José Mourinho’s beautiful exit on Tanguy Ndombele

football kenyan -
Since arriving at Tottenham last summer, Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to find a place in the squad, as well as in the heart of...
Read more

Olympique Lyonnais – Nîmes Olympique: the match notes

football kenyan -
After an interesting first period, OL stopped playing when they returned from the locker room, conceding a frustrating but not illogical draw (0-0) against...
Read more

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté case is debated

football kenyan -
While the transfer window will close its doors soon, should Chelsea separate from N'Golo Kanté? The debate is open in England. It's an...
Read more

PL: Aston Villa wins against Sheffield

football kenyan -
Aston Villa hosted Sheffield United on Monday evening at Villa Park. The Villans started off to the ground and obtained the exclusion of...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s farewell to Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
In the coming days, Gareth Bale should finally leave Real Madrid and return to Tottenham, the club from which he left in 2013 after...
Read more

Everton are preparing a big sweep

football kenyan -
After having animated the market in the direction of arrivals, Everton is now looking to put a big sweep in the direction of departures!...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke