Noël Le Graët persists and signs on racism

Last week, Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Football Federation, was at the heart of the debates following the following statements made on RMC Sport. “In a match, there can be gaps. But we are less than 1% difficulty today. When a black scores a goal, the whole stadium is standing. The racist phenomenon in sport, and in football in particular, does not exist or hardly exists. I don’t know what he said (Neymar, editor’s note), I didn’t listen ”.

On the chain shelf Telefoot this Tuesday, Le Graët wanted to explain himself on the subject, returning to the passage on the case of racism concerning Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez. “I don’t know what he said to himself (editor’s note, between Alvaro and Neymar, who accuses the Spaniard of racism) but on the other hand, our sport is a sport that unites, it does not divide. We have men in the federation who watch amateur sport all the time. The lifts are very minimal on incidents. Does football bear racism? Absolutely not. I say that the players respect the differences in colors ”.