Nothing is going well for Kylian Hazard!

If Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard have managed to lead their careers at the highest level, this is clearly not the case for the youngest of the Hazard brothers, Kylian. Dismissed for almost a year in Bruges, the former Chelsea player exasperates his club which is trying at all costs to get rid of him.

Rare are the siblings where three players play at the highest level. This feat, the Hazard family managed to do it. However, if Eden (who is in difficulty at Real Madrid) and Thorgan (pillar of Borussia Dortmund) have succeeded rather well, the youngest of the Hazard brothers lives a career that is complicated and chaotic to say the least, as confirmed by Sacha Tavolieri, a great specialist in Belgian soccer. “The summary of his career is a bit easy. He has always been nurtured by his parents. He was put in the best conditions by his brothers and he often took advantage of the success of Eden and Thorgan.

Trained in Lille and passed through Zulte Waregem, the attacking midfielder went into exile for three seasons in Hungary before arriving at Chelsea on the initiative of his brother Eden. In the end, a few rare appearances in the Blues U23 team and a loan to Cercles Bruges where he scored 4 goals in 21 matches for his best season as a pro. Wanting to make a bet and wishing to capitalize on his name, the Belgian club recruited him. The beginning of the problems both for the current 10th in Jupiler Pro League and for the player.

The Circle of Bruges no longer wants it!

An experience that will reveal the flaws of the native of La Louvière. “On a sporting level, it is above all behavioral problems and the wish that he did not want to listen to what was asked of him. The fact that he did not want to comply with the tasks requested and that he often answered the coach. It is also for this reason that the management of Cercle Brugge put Hazard aside, in particular because of this casual side which displeased the club. He is a player who had incredible intrinsic qualities, but who never made the effort to be able to improve his talent and progress to the highest level. It’s a shame, because at the base in Belgium, it was said that Kylian was stronger than Eden. Hence the immense disappointment here of the trajectory of his career.

After two seasons, Kylian Hazard was removed from the pro group in January 2021. Since then, he has not played and has struggled to maintain optimal form. Inevitably, the situation irritates Cercle Bruges to the highest degree, which is actively seeking to part with the 26-year-old player and under contract until June 2023. But the courtiers are not rushing to relaunch the former Lille resident who enjoys a comfortable salary in Bruges. However, some contacts have been established in recent days (in Turkey and Belgium) and could allow the Cercle, which is coming back strong in the league (6 wins in the last 7 matches), to get rid of this high-sounding name that is more cumbersome than any other. thing and which handicaps the club for its quest for reinforcements in the winter transfer window.