After formalizing the arrival of Giulian Biancone, Nottingham Forest is now attacking another Frenchman. Defender of Mainz, Moussa Niakhate (26 years old) is in the small papers of the promoted in the Premier League.

Indeed, according to Kicker, the Reds have even made an offer of around ten million euros to secure the services of the Bundesliga player. An offer that would be close to the amount requested by the German club to let go of the central back at the end of the contract in June 2023.