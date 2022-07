We told you about it this weekend, it’s now official: Nuno Espirito Santo is the new coach of Al-Ittihad. The Saudi club has announced the signing of the Lusitanian coach until June 2024.

Free of any contract since the end of his adventure with Tottenham, the technician is therefore preparing to discover a new championship after the Liga Bwin, La Liga and the Premier League.

السيد نونو سانتو مدرباً لكتيبة النمور ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Rdxn4Zgm81 — نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihad) July 4, 2022