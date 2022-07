Free since leaving Tottenham in 2021, Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo will find a bench for next season. Indeed, the 48-year-old is close to signing a contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad FC.

After discovering England on the Spurs bench, Nuno will discover a new experience abroad. In his workforce, he will notably find the Moroccan striker Abderrazzâq Hamdallah.