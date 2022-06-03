Menu
Nuno Mendes was surprised by the level of Ligue 1

Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain last summer after having played only one full season in Liga Bwin, the young left-back Nuno Mendes (19 years old) was therefore discovering another country, another culture but also another championship, with very different characteristics from that of Portugal. But that did not prevent him from being voted the best left side in Ligue 1 and from being crowned champion of France, a year after having been in his country.

For the official club mediahe gave his opinion on Ligue 1: “Before coming here, I didn’t know the championship was so competitive. All the teams come to play, to win the match, always to take the three points. It was a complicated season. We lost some matches. There are some that we won in the last minutes. I was very surprised at the level, Ligue 1 is a big league, in which there are a lot of good players.

