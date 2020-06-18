Home Sports News football Official: Nantes signed Spaniard Pedro Chirivella
Official: Nantes signed Spaniard Pedro Chirivella

By kenyan

The Liverpool midfielder was presented at a Zoom meeting by the Canary team and is engaged three seasons with the French team.

Pedro Chirivella, a 22-year-old Spanish midfielder, has today been officialized as a new player for FC Nantes. The French team has announced its incorporation through a Zoom meeting in which fans of “Les Canaris” have been able to ask the former Liverpool player questions.

In it, Chirivella has confirmed that his arrival at Ligue 1 will have to wait until UEFA authorizes French football to incorporate players from other leagues, since the transfer market opened on Monday in France with the particularity that only domestic transactions can be made.

Chirivella arrived at Liverpool in 2014 at just 17 years after exceling in Valencia’s youth. The midfield ended in June with the “Reds” and, although it shone this year in an FA Cup match against Liverpool, the lack of opportunities have prevented him from expanding his ties to Klopp’s.

