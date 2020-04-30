Official: PSG retains title, OM and Rennes in Champions League, OL empty-handed

Meeting this morning, the Office of the Professional Football League has made many decisions regarding the 2019-2020 season. The current year will not resume and in Ligue 1, PSG was crowned champion of France. OM and Stade Rennais will go to the Champions League, while Olympique Lyonnais will not experience the joys of a European Cup next season.

In just two days, the 2019-2020 season has completely changed. In front of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe decided and ended the current exercise, as sporting events could not take place until May. But there were still big points to clear up: what day should the championship be stopped for the standings? Who will be crowned champion? Who will play in a European Cup? So many questions were unanswered.

But on Thursday, the Professional Football League met to decide on all this. The final stoppage of the current season has therefore been validated, as explained by the president of the LFP Nathalie Boy de la Tour at a press briefing, and decisions have been made regarding the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 rankings. Thanks to a quotient method, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champion of France 2020, while FC Lorient won the L2. As for the places in the Champions League, they are therefore for Olympique de Marseille and Stade Rennais.

The private European Cup OL

The finals of the Coupe de France and the BKT League Cup cannot be played, so it is the LOSC, the Stade de Reims and finally the OGC Nice who will know the Europa League in a few months. Despite the many proposals of Jean-Michel Aulas, Olympique Lyonnais, seventh before the end of the championship, will therefore have to do without the European Cup for the 2020-2021 financial year. So bad news for the Rhodanian club, but it’s not the only one because other teams are relegated.

Stuck at the bottom of the standings, Amiens SC and Toulouse FC will play next season in Ligue 2, while FC Lorient and RC Lens, placed at the top of the L2 standings, will regain the elite. However, the LFP has decided not to play in L1/L2 play-offs this season. A blow for AC Ajaccio, but good news for Nîmes Olympique. From now on, the LFP and the authorities will be able to work on the start of the next fiscal year.